Local wind turbines ‘could cut household energy bills by £350’

Homeowners who would agree to wind farms being built in their local area could see their bills reduced by £350 a year.

It has been reported that Business Secretary examines proposals to provide more incentives to communities that would greenlight new onshore wind projects.

Reports claim that a government source said that ministers are looking at a scheme that will offer cuts on local residents’ energy bills worth up to £350 a year.

The government is reportedly considering replicating a scheme launched by Octopus Energy.

The company’s Fun Club scheme offer discounts on energy bills for those living nearby wind farms.

A BEIS spokesperson told ELN: “As set out in the British Energy Security Strategy, we will consult this year on developing local partnerships for supportive communities who wish to host new onshore wind infrastructure, in return for benefits like lower energy bills.

“In the meantime, we are also providing a £37 billion package of support to help households in these challenging times, including a payment of £400 towards energy bills and £1,200 to around 8 million low income households.”