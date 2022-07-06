UK electricity prices ‘soared by 129% over the last year’

The UK has been hit by a 129.1% increase in electricity prices over the last year.

That’s according to a new report by The Underfloor Heating Store which suggests the country has experienced the biggest increase in household electricity costs in Europe.

The Czech Republic and the Netherlands follow with an increase of 121.6% and 108.5%.

The analysis also points out that the top five countries that have faced the largest increase in gas prices have seen their gas prices more than triple since the start of 2021.

Belgium has seen an astounding 234.1% increase in gas prices since June last year, now paying 13.7p per kWh for their gas.

Bulgaria with a massive 225% increase in gas prices and Germany with a 218% increase follow while the UK has seen the fourth largest increase in gas prices.