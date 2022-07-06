Finance & Markets, Top Stories

UK electricity prices ‘soared by 129% over the last year’

Britons were hit by the biggest increase in household electricity costs among 24 countries, according to a report

Big Zero Report 2022

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Wednesday 6 July 2022
Image: Shutterstock

The UK has been hit by a 129.1% increase in electricity prices over the last year.

That’s according to a new report by The Underfloor Heating Store which suggests the country has experienced the biggest increase in household electricity costs in Europe.

The Czech Republic and the Netherlands follow with an increase of 121.6% and 108.5%.

The analysis also points out that the top five countries that have faced the largest increase in gas prices have seen their gas prices more than triple since the start of 2021.

Belgium has seen an astounding 234.1% increase in gas prices since June last year, now paying 13.7p per kWh for their gas.

Bulgaria with a massive 225% increase in gas prices and Germany with a 218% increase follow while the UK has seen the fourth largest increase in gas prices.

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast