Energy bills ‘heading above £3,000 a year this winter’

Household energy bills are set to rise above £3,000 a year, new analysis has predicted.

The National Energy Action has estimated that on average, dual fuel users paying by direct debit will face a bill of £3,018 per year.

Customers on prepayment meters would be charged £3,048 per year, according to the report by the fuel poverty charity.

It is also estimated that for those paying on receipt, the bill for average energy use would be £3,147.

In May, the regulator predicted that the new price cap in October could be “in the range of £2,800”.

The report comes as families are battling soaring food and fuel prices.

Yesterday, the Bank of England said the economy has “deteriorated materially”.

A government spokesperson told ELN: “We do not recognise these figures but government and Ofgem keep a close watch on energy prices.

“We understand that global inflationary pressures are squeezing household finances which is why the ​Government has introduced an extraordinary £37 billion package to help households, including £1200 each for 8 million of the most vulnerable households.”