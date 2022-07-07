Government urged to delay boiler ban by nine years

The government has been urged to delay its gas boiler ban for homes in rural areas.

Think tank Localis has called on the government to extend by nine years to 2035 the deadline for homes off the gas grid to end fossil fuel heating installation.

According to their research, the current 2026 deadline does not provide sufficient time to improve the current heat pump market condition.

Under the government’s proposal, off-grid homes with oil or gas boilers will be required to install a low carbon heating system from 2026.

The report also advises policymakers to improve the incentive schemes available to households.

The authors of the report also advocate that government should support a mix of low carbon heating technologies to help grow the market, stimulate infrastructure investment and improve incentives for uptake.

ELN has approached BEIS for a response.