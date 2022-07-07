Which sectors could face significant energy-related cost pressures?

Sectors with large exposure to energy or fuel prices could face significant cost pressures in terms of the cash needed to cover the repayment of debts.

That’s according to the latest report by the Bank of England which suggests that the manufacturing and transport sectors could be hit more compared to other sectors.

The study suggests households will shoulder even bigger pressures because of the rising cost of living.

The UK’s central bank has also forecast that the Russian invasion of Ukraine could cause more disruption to global energy and food markets.

The economic outlook for the UK and globally has “deteriorated materially”, the report has suggested and added that the economy is subject to “considerable uncertainty”.

This reflects steep rises in energy and other commodity prices that have exacerbated inflationary pressures.

A few months ago, the Bank of England predicted that households might be squeezed even further in October as energy bills are forecast to rise to £2,800 a year.