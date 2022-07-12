‘Sizewell C licence application met almost all requirements’

UK’s nuclear regulator has said the licence application for the proposed Sizewell C nuclear power station in Suffolk has met almost all requirements.

Giving more details on the application, the Office for Nuclear Regulation (ONR) has admitted that it has not identified any issues regarding the suitability of the site which would prevent a licence being granted.

However, the ONR has stressed that there are two “outstanding matters” that need to be resolved before the application moves to the next stage.

The first relates to the current ownership of the land, known as security of land tenure, which is yet to be acquired by the licence applicant.

The second issue concerns the current shareholder agreement which places control of key policies relating to safety and security with a holding company NNB Holding Company, rather than the licence applicant, NNB Generation Company.

The regulator added that when these matters are resolved, it will carry out a reassessment of the application.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Centrica was planning to join EDF in backing the plan for the nuclear power plant.