Efficiency & Environment, Top Stories

Smart meter network hits 21 million milestone

Nearly one million smart meters were added to the network in the last two months, according to the latest data

Big Zero Report 2022

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Tuesday 12 July 2022
Smart meters
Image: Shutterstock

The installation of a gas smart meter by Octopus Energy at a premise in Cheshire helped Britain’s smart meter network hit the 21 million milestone.

The latest data from Data Communications Company (DCC) shows that the combined number of smart meters connected to its secure network increased by 446,293 last month.

The report suggests nearly 290,950 SMETS2 were installed and 155,343 SMETS1 were migrated in June.

DCC Chief Operating Officer, Penny Brown said: “The DCC’s secure nationwide network continues to grow at a consistent rate, adding a million smart meters in less than two months.

“More people than ever can get a smart meter, as the DCC and its customers, the energy suppliers, deploy new technology such as dual band meters and communication hubs.”

“Our network has also now surpassed 600,000 tonnes of carbon saved a year. We’re making Britain more connected so we can all lead smarter, greener lives.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast