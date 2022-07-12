Smart meter network hits 21 million milestone

The installation of a gas smart meter by Octopus Energy at a premise in Cheshire helped Britain’s smart meter network hit the 21 million milestone.

The latest data from Data Communications Company (DCC) shows that the combined number of smart meters connected to its secure network increased by 446,293 last month.

The report suggests nearly 290,950 SMETS2 were installed and 155,343 SMETS1 were migrated in June.

DCC Chief Operating Officer, Penny Brown said: “The DCC’s secure nationwide network continues to grow at a consistent rate, adding a million smart meters in less than two months.

“More people than ever can get a smart meter, as the DCC and its customers, the energy suppliers, deploy new technology such as dual band meters and communication hubs.”

“Our network has also now surpassed 600,000 tonnes of carbon saved a year. We’re making Britain more connected so we can all lead smarter, greener lives.”