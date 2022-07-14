Drax sets foot in Asia

British headquartered energy giant Drax Group has announced it is expanding its operations into Japan.

Drax aims to increase its wood pellet production capacity to eight million tonnes a year by 2030 from five million tonnes a year currently.

Last week, the company announced it signed an agreement with the National Grid to keep its two coal-fired units at Drax Power Station open to provide a “winter contingency” service to the UK power system from October 2022 until the end of March 2023.

British Ambassador to Japan Julia Longbottom said: “The global issues facing us today highlight the importance of clean and secure energy supply chains.”

Drax Group’s Managing Director for Asia, Yasuhisa Okamoto, said: “Drax’s unrivalled expertise across the entire biomass value chain – from sustainable fibre sourcing, pellet manufacturing, supply chain management, biomass power generation and BECCS – can support Japan’s climate targets, accelerating the move away from coal and enabling investment in clean energy technologies.”