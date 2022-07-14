Gazprom says it cannot guarantee the safe operation of Nord Stream

Russia’s energy giant Gazprom has said it cannot guarantee the safe operation of a part of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline.

The company still awaits for a gas turbine to arrive from Canada to resume maintenance work on the pipeline that transfers natural gas from Western Russia to Europe.

A few days ago, Canada decided to allow the return of a repaired Nord Stream 1 turbine to Germany, a decision that has sparked criticism.

Gazprom stated: “Gazprom does not possess any documents that would enable Siemens to get the gas turbine engine for the Portovaya CS out of Canada, where that engine is currently undergoing repairs.

“In these circumstances, it appears impossible to reach an objective conclusion on further developments regarding the safe operation of the Portovaya CS, a facility of critical importance to the Nord Stream gas pipeline.”

On Monday, the gas flows through Nord Stream stopped with many countries raising concerns about its reopening date due to fears of gas shortages.