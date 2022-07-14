US records a boom in all-electric homes

The number of homes that use electricity as the sole source of energy to cover their needs has increased in 2020.

That’s according to the latest report by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) which suggests more than a quarter, an estimated 26%, of US households are all-electric.

The US Government’s statistical agency notes that the states with the largest share of all-electric homes in 2020 were Florida, with 77% of homes and Hawaii, at 72%.

States with the smallest shares of all-electric homes were most likely to be located in colder climates, where appliances for space and water heating tend to use natural gas, oil, or propane.

According to the report, New York and Michigan fall into this category.

The EIA has also said in 2020, almost two-thirds of households used electricity and one other type of energy.

The most common pairing was natural gas and electricity, which were used in 55% of homes.