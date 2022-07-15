Government and Ofgem consults on future ownership of Elexon

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy and Ofgem have launched a consultation on the future ownership of Elexon, the balancing and settlement agent for Britain’s electricity market.

While Elexon’s shares are owned entirely by National Grid Energy System Operator, it is operationally and financially independent from its parent company and is controlled by its own board and by the Balancing and Settlement Code panel.

This panel is made up of industry, consumer and independent experts.

Two options are currently proposed and examined – the first one will see the firm owned under the Future System Operator, a public corporation.

The second is a new form of industry ownership.