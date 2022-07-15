Finance & Markets, Top Stories

Government and Ofgem consults on future ownership of Elexon

Two options are being proposed – the firm should be owned by a public corporation or a representative group of industry stakeholders

Big Zero Report 2022

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Friday 15 July 2022
Image: 1000 Words / Shutterstock

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy and Ofgem have launched a consultation on the future ownership of Elexon, the balancing and settlement agent for Britain’s electricity market.

While Elexon’s shares are owned entirely by National Grid Energy System Operator, it is operationally and financially independent from its parent company and is controlled by its own board and by the Balancing and Settlement Code panel.

This panel is made up of industry, consumer and independent experts.

Two options are currently proposed and examined – the first one will see the firm owned under the Future System Operator, a public corporation.

The second is a new form of industry ownership.

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast