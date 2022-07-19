Finance & Markets, Top Stories

Gazprom reportedly declares Force Majeure on some of its European customers

The energy giant allegedly informed some of its European buyers that it cannot guarantee gas supplies

Big Zero Report 2022

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Tuesday 19 July 2022
Image: Sergei Elagin

Russia’s Gazprom has reportedly told some of its customers in Europe it cannot guarantee the continuation of gas supplies due to “extraordinary circumstances”.

In a letter dated 14th July seen by Reuters, the energy company stated it was declaring force majeure on supplies starting from 14th June.

It has been reported that the force majeure was declared regarding the supplies through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline.

Reports claim that Uniper was among the customers who received the letter and the company allegedly rejected the claim.

It is estimated that Russia supplies around 40% of the EU’s natural gas imports.

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast