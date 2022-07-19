Finance & Markets, Top Stories

Government opens fund to boost domestic nuclear fuel production

Projects designed to boost the production of fuel for reactors will be supported

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Tuesday 19 July 2022
A £75 million government fund has opened today to boost the domestic production of nuclear fuel.

The Nuclear Fuel Fund aims to award grants to projects that can increase the UK’s domestic nuclear fuel sector, reducing the need for foreign imports.

From today interested businesses can register in applying for funding, with the scheme opening for applications later this year.

Business and Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said: “We’ve got big plans to boost British nuclear power, so it makes perfect sense to ensure we have a strong, resilient, domestic fuel supply chain to match.

“This funding will kickstart projects in the UK and generate private investment in facilities that will fuel the nuclear reactors of today and tomorrow, shoring up our energy security while creating jobs.”

In recent months, Prime Minister Boris Johnson supported the government’s objective of building one new nuclear power station every year.

