Summer energy switching in hibernation?

UK’s energy switching in June remained among historical lows.

The latest data from Electralink shows nearly 96,000 changes of supplier (CoS) completed last month – 5% more than the record low set the month before but 78% less than June 2021.

The energy market continues to be plunged into chaos by soaring prices as calls for an update of the government’s energy bill support package are mounting.

Interestingly, the report estimates the latest monthly total means that around 612,000 CoS took place in the first six months of the year – this compares to just shy of three million CoS in the same period last year.

Electralink analysts also predict that approximately 94,000 CoS will complete in July.