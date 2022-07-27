Worcester fighting green invaders!

Like “The Day of The Triffids” – Japanese knotweed is allegedly threatening homes in Worcester.

Locals say a six-foot tall Japanese knotweed, an invasive plant is threatening their properties.

They claim the knotweed has gone rampant in a park and is now invading their homes.

They also said the local authority did not listen to their pleas for help to stop the growth of the plant that allegedly spread rapidly during last week’s heatwave.

According to the Environment Agency (EA)’s guidance, spraying or injecting the stems with chemicals can be an effective treatment to stop knotweeds spreading.

The EA also states that soil or plant material contaminated with non-native and invasive plants, including Japanese knotweed can cause ecological damage and may be classified as controlled waste.

A spokesperson for Worcester City Council told ELN: “We are aware of the Japanese knotweed growing at King George V Playing Fields and our specially-trained staff have started the process of stem-injecting the plants.

“It will take a few weeks to die off and we will do a follow-up treatment in a month and another next year to ensure it is dealt with. If this Japanese knotweed has spread to properties from the playing fields, then residents can get in touch with us and we can treat it accordingly.”