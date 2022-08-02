Finance & Markets, Top Stories

Britons say “nothing left to cut back on” amid fears of further energy price hikes

Quarter of those earning 20K say they have nothing left to save on

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Tuesday 2 August 2022
Image: Stefan Balaz / Shutterstock

More than one-in-ten admit there is nothing left to cut back on in the face of further energy price rises.

That’s one of the key takeaways of a new report by the financial services provider Legal & General which suggests the escalating crisis will see almost 70% of households make additional cutbacks on their households budgeting.

Interestingly, just 19% of households say they will be able to cope with further increases without the need of cutting back on their current lifestyle.

The energy crisis is impacting Britons disproportionately as lower-income households are more severely affected, according to the report.

It suggests more than one-in-four people with an income of less than £20,000 are unable to cope with further energy price rises.

Nearly 62% of respondents in the survey acknowledge that long-term solutions, such as investment in energy efficient homes and offices is the most “attractive” solution in tackling the cost of living crisis.

