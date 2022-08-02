Britons say “nothing left to cut back on” amid fears of further energy price hikes

More than one-in-ten admit there is nothing left to cut back on in the face of further energy price rises.

That’s one of the key takeaways of a new report by the financial services provider Legal & General which suggests the escalating crisis will see almost 70% of households make additional cutbacks on their households budgeting.

Interestingly, just 19% of households say they will be able to cope with further increases without the need of cutting back on their current lifestyle.

The energy crisis is impacting Britons disproportionately as lower-income households are more severely affected, according to the report.

It suggests more than one-in-four people with an income of less than £20,000 are unable to cope with further energy price rises.

Nearly 62% of respondents in the survey acknowledge that long-term solutions, such as investment in energy efficient homes and offices is the most “attractive” solution in tackling the cost of living crisis.