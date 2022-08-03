Scotch whisky bottles up sunnier days

It’s always sunny in Livingston!

Maybe this is what the owners of Glenmorangie’s whisky bottling plant in Livingston in Scotland thought when they decided to install hundreds of solar panels on the rooftop of the factory to cut bills and emissions.

The 1,476 panels, which cover the majority of the building’s roof, are forecast to cut the plant’s energy consumption by 30%.

The project forms part of the company’s strategy to hit net zero by 2040.

Michael Scotland, Facilities and Projects Director at Glenmorangie, said: “We have installed solar panels to reduce our current reliance on the national grid.

“This also gives us a clear pathway to maximise green energy across our site as we work towards our sustainability targets.”