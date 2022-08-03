Efficiency & Environment

Scotch whisky bottles up sunnier days

Glenmorangie’s whisky bottling plant in Livingston has been fitted with 1,476 solar panels to cut energy bills

Big Zero Report 2022

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Wednesday 3 August 2022
Image: Glenmorangie

It’s always sunny in Livingston!

Maybe this is what the owners of Glenmorangie’s whisky bottling plant in Livingston in Scotland thought when they decided to install hundreds of solar panels on the rooftop of the factory to cut bills and emissions.

The 1,476 panels, which cover the majority of the building’s roof, are forecast to cut the plant’s energy consumption by 30%.

The project forms part of the company’s strategy to hit net zero by 2040.

Michael Scotland, Facilities and Projects Director at Glenmorangie, said: “We have installed solar panels to reduce our current reliance on the national grid.

“This also gives us a clear pathway to maximise green energy across our site as we work towards our sustainability targets.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast