UK to provide £100m to communities hit by repeated flooding

Communities that have suffered due to repeated flooding with benefit from a new ring-fenced £100 million allowance to better protect their properties.

The Frequently Flooded Allowance will improve access to public funding for these communities, which are often smaller areas requiring more complex flood schemes.

It will be targeted at communities where 10 or more properties have flooded twice or more in the last 10 years, with the funding expected to support around 80 schemes over the next four years.

Communities will be selected through the Environment Agency’s annual refresh of the £5.2 billion programme between 2021 and 2027.

This year, £700 million is being invested from that pot to better protect 35,000 properties.

Sir James Bevan, Chief Executive of the Environment Agency said: “The impacts of climate change are becoming all too familiar both at home and around the world.

“While we cannot prevent all flooding, this allowance will help better protect homes and businesses at risk from repeated incidents.

“The Environment Agency has a successful track record in delivering flood and coastal defence schemes across the country, having better protected more than 314000 homes from flooding since 2015.”