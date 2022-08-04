Lynher Energy acquires rights to develop UK solar and battery projects

Lynher Energy has announced it has acquired rights to develop solar power and battery storage projects in the UK.

The joint venture between Napier Park Global Capital and Ethical Power will build two solar battery farms with a total capacity of 96MW and two independent battery facilities with 100MWh of capacity.

London-based Lynher Energy focuses on developing and managing solar power generation and battery storage plants.

Chris Sparrow, Principal at Napier Park said: “This investment helps to close the gap between required energy generation and the investment necessary to achieve net zero carbon emissions aimed at successfully addressing the climate crisis.

“As one of the few vertically integrated solar companies in the UK with capability across the entire project lifecycle, Ethical Power is well-positioned to apply deep industry expertise and skills to design, construct and maintain complex solar projects such as this. Napier Park and Ethical Power expect to invest further in these assets; and to fund additional important projects in the UK and in Europe.”