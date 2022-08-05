Sir Patrick Vallance to stand down as UK Government’s Chief Scientific Adviser

Sir Patrick Vallance will be stepping down as the Government Chief Scientific Adviser (GCSA) at the end of his five-year term next year.

The role of the GCSA is to advise the prime minister and government on all matters related to science and technology and ensure policies and decisions are informed by the best scientific evidence and strategic long term thinking.

A competition to recruit his successor is to be launched shortly.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it was “impossible to fully convey” the impact the scientist has had as he will leave his role in April 2023.

Mr Johnson added: “He has played an instrumental role in expanding and accelerating the science super prowess of this country. Overseeing the development and innovative use of new technologies, responding to the global threat of climate change, boosting the life sciences and health of our nation and ensuring our policies and decisions are informed by the latest and best scientific thinking.

“Sir Patrick may not have bargained for becoming a household name when he signed up for the job but I am immensely grateful for his advice and expertise throughout the pandemic and beyond.”