New partnership inked to develop decentralised power plants in Thailand

A new partnership has been announced between INNIO and B.Grimm Power to explore the development of decentralised power plant solutions in Thailand.

They have signed a memorandum of understanding, which lays out the framework for a collaboration of the two firms to build projects between 2022 and 2024.

The two companies seek to develop decentralised and highly efficient liquefied natural gas (LNG) and natural gas power plants.

Dr. Olaf Berlien, president and CEO of INNIO said: “INNIO is pleased to enter into this collaboration with B.Grimm to explore power generation options to secure a stable and reliable power supply in Thailand.

“Our flexible power plant solutions and Ready for Hydrogen technology coupled with B.Grimm Power’s presence in the country offers Thailand both the expertise and scale to support its aim to reduce carbon emissions under the COP26 commitment of the United Nations and to transition to net zero.”