Council to splash £362k to pigeon-proof solar panels

A council will reportedly spend more than £362,000 to protect solar panels across its area.

Nottingham City Council had previously sought permission to spend this sum on anti-pigeon meshes after receiving complaints from residents that birds are nesting under the panels, causing leaking roofs.

Most of these solar panels were installed in homes of low income residents.

A Nottingham City Council spokesperson told ELN: “As part of our push to improve energy efficiency and increase the use of green energy, we have installed solar panels on over 3,000 properties across the city.

“For a small proportion of them, we have received reports of pigeons nesting beneath them and causing problems. We have allocated funding to install measures to protect the panels from pigeons where this is an issue. We will include these measures as a matter of cause in any new installations.

“This will prevent problems for residents, improve the effectiveness of the solar panels which bring an income to the council and reduce the need for remedial work to be carried out.”