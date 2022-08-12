Finance & Markets, Top Stories

INEOS petrochemical plant hit by ‘unofficial’ protest over pay

Strikers blocked roads outside the major oil refinery in Scotland

Big Zero Report 2022

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Friday 12 August 2022
Image: INEOS

As the UK strike wave escalates, several workers held an “unofficial protest” in a dispute over pay outside INEOS Grangemouth oil refinery.

Photos of leaflets stating the reasons behind the strike were shared on social media – construction workers said: “We received a 2.5% pay rise in January and will receive 2.5% in January next year.

“Due to extraordinary events beyond our control, inflation is currently running at 11.8%, which was totally unforeseen by economists and experts.

“It is predicted to hit between 13% and 15% by next January, giving us real terms pay cut of at least 10%.”

An INEOS Spokesperson at Grangemouth told ELN: “We can confirm that a number of contractors, employed by third parties took unofficial industrial action at the INEOS Grangemouth site as part of a nationwide protest event.

“Our manufacturing and fuel distribution operations were unaffected.

“The site has a very good working relationship with the contracting companies and their employees at Grangemouth including those operating under the NAECI agreement.

“We are disappointed that the protestors have chosen to use the INEOS Grangemouth site as one of their backdrops for their unofficial action on Wednesday.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast