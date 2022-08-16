Taskforce set to deliver NI energy bill discount

The government has launched a taskforce to deliver a scheme equivalent to the £400 Energy Bill Support Scheme to Northern Ireland (NI).

Members of the taskforce will be officials from UK and NI and will look at ways to get payments to households “as quickly as possible”.

Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi said: “We need to keep the momentum up to get equivalent energy support to people in NI and that’s why today I’ve launched a joint taskforce to present practical delivery options back to ministers. No option is off the table.

“We’ve got our noses to the grindstone, we’re making progress, and we have a shared objective with ministers in NI to get this off the ground as soon as possible.”

In the meantime, the Liberal Democrats have called for a “double bill freeze” to save UK families on the brink this winter.

They want the government to freeze the new energy price which is announced on 26th August and also freeze rail fares which are due to rise by a record amount in January.