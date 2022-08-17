Ofgem threatened with legal action over price cap rise

Ofgem‘s new price cap and its impact on customers could soon be challenged in UK courts.

Not-for-profit organisation Good Law Project and campaign group Fuel Poverty Action has called on the energy regulators to conduct an “impact assessment” before implementing changes to the price cap.

The new level at which energy bills will be capped is expected to be announced next Friday, 26th August.

Political parties have already called for a price cap freeze while energy companies have proposed a plan to subsidise the price cap hikes with a fund backed by commercial banks.

The Good Law Project said: “In July, we wrote to Ofgem, expressing our concerns about its decision-making. We asked it to provide proof of its impact assessments. We got a three-line reply, which did nothing to ease our concerns.

“That is why we, along with Fuel Poverty Action and Dion Alexander, the Chair of the Highlands & Islands Housing Associations Affordable Warmth Group, have written to Ofgem demanding it does more to protect vulnerable people and off-grid communities.

“We are now calling on Ofgem to commit to carrying out proper impact assessments, and to consider appropriate mitigation measures, before raising the energy price cap any further.”

Dion Alexander commented: “Why is Ofgem discriminating so unfairly between off-gas and dual-fuel households?

“Gas costs 7p a unit and electricity 28p a unit, but 15 percent of all UK consumers can’t get mains gas and can’t escape having to pay so much more than even their hard-pressed dual-fuel counterparts for exactly the same level of energy consumption.”

ELN has approached Ofgem for a response.