Efficiency & Environment, Top Stories

UK puts carbon behind bars

Low carbon systems will ensure the prison has zero carbon operations

Big Zero Report 2022

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Wednesday 17 August 2022
Image: Artist's impression of the new prison (Kier)

The construction of what is described as the UK’s first ‘smart prison‘ will start this autumn.

The government has signed a £400 million contract with construction firm Kier to build the Category C facility in Full Sutton, East Yorkshire.

The company said it aims to build a prison fitted with the latest smart technology “from top-to-bottom to cut crime and protect the public”.

Solar panels, heat pumps and efficient lighting systems will be installed to make the facility the UK’s first new prison to operate with ‘no carbon emissions’.

Prisons Minister Stuart Andrew commented: “I am delighted work can begin on yet another modern, innovative prison that will skill-up untold numbers of offenders to live a crime-free life while making our streets safer.”

Group Managing Director of Kier Construction Liam Cummins said: “This project will create hundreds of jobs as well as providing opportunities for prisoners on release and we’re proud to give people the opportunity to work with us to deliver a best-in-class facility built on modern methods of construction and engineering excellence.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast