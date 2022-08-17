UK puts carbon behind bars

The construction of what is described as the UK’s first ‘smart prison‘ will start this autumn.

The government has signed a £400 million contract with construction firm Kier to build the Category C facility in Full Sutton, East Yorkshire.

The company said it aims to build a prison fitted with the latest smart technology “from top-to-bottom to cut crime and protect the public”.

Solar panels, heat pumps and efficient lighting systems will be installed to make the facility the UK’s first new prison to operate with ‘no carbon emissions’.

Prisons Minister Stuart Andrew commented: “I am delighted work can begin on yet another modern, innovative prison that will skill-up untold numbers of offenders to live a crime-free life while making our streets safer.”

Group Managing Director of Kier Construction Liam Cummins said: “This project will create hundreds of jobs as well as providing opportunities for prisoners on release and we’re proud to give people the opportunity to work with us to deliver a best-in-class facility built on modern methods of construction and engineering excellence.”