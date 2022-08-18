Finance & Markets, Top Stories

Industry calls for government-backed loans to ease energy bill pain

A leading trade association has urged the government to launch a deficit tariff scheme that will enable suppliers to keep bills down throughout 2023

Big Zero Report 2022

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Thursday 18 August 2022
Image: Shutterstock

Energy UK has today proposed a set of measures, including government-backed loans for energy companies to keep bills down for the whole next year.

The leading trade association has urged the government to increase the energy bill support up from the current £400 discount. 

It believes that this would be the “most practical” immediate solution that could take the pressure off customers’ shoulders.

Energy UK has also called for a ‘deficit tariff scheme’, with government-backed loans used to keep bills down throughout 2023.

The association noted that these loans could cover the rising cost of wholesale energy for suppliers, allowing these costs to be spread over a much longer period of up to 15 years.

This is not the first time, such a measure has been proposed – a few days ago, ScottishPower and E.ON pitched the idea during a government meeting.

Dhara Vyas, Energy UK’s Director of Advocacy, said: “Time is running very short ahead of October and we know many customers are already struggling after the last price rise – so the predicted increases will simply be unaffordable for millions of households. 

“The high cost of energy, driven by record wholesale gas prices that continue to rise, is unavoidable at present. Suppliers need to recoup these costs otherwise we will see more of them go out of business, adding more expenses and disruption to customers.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast