Could the price cap force MPs back to Westminster?

The government has been urged to bring the Parliament back early to tackle soaring energy bills.

Ofgem is set to announce a new price cap next Friday while Parliament will still be in summer recess.

In a letter sent to the Prime Minister and the Tory leadership hopefuls, Thangam Debbonaire, Labour MP for Bristol West, said: “In seven days, Ofgem will announce the rise of the energy price cap.

“Against the backdrop of a rise in inflation to 10.1%, this won’t just send households into a further spiral of worry, pushing them to cut back even further ahead of the winter. But it will create another shock for our economy.

“With businesses and households on the brink, we cannot wait to act. That is why I am urging you to back a recall of Parliament for Monday 22nd August so that we can urgently begin the process of legislating for an energy price cap now.”

In recent weeks, political parties and campaigners have called for a freeze on the new price cap.

Yesterday, Energy UK proposed a ‘deficit tariff scheme’, with government-backed loans that could keep bills down throughout 2023.