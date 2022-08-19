Finance & Markets, Top Stories

Shell cuts output at German refinery as Rhine is drying up

The company has cited the “low water level” of Rhine as the reason for its decision

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Friday 19 August 2022
Image: alfotokunst / Shutterstock

The low water levels of the Rhine River in Germany have forced Shell to cut output at its Rhineland refinery.

The energy giant’s Rheinland Refinery in Wesseling produces fuels, petrochemicals and heating oil.

Last year. the company unveiled plans to build a new hydrogen electrolysis plant at the site.

A few days ago, ELN reported that a German business lobby group raised concerns over the situation in the Rhine and the ability for critical industries to keep operating during the prolonged dry period. 

A Shell spokesperson told ELN: “Due to the low Rhine water level, we have reduced the capacity of Shell Energy and Chemicals Park Rhineland. The supply situation is challenging but carefully managed.”

