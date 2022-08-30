Lower energy bills for fracking supporters?

Fracking companies will reportedly offer a 25% cut in household energy bills if people support drilling activity in their local area.

There has been a moratorium on shale gas extraction since 2019 after a report found it was not possible to accurately predict the probability or magnitude of earthquakes linked to hydraulic fracturing operations.

Both Tory leadership candidates have said they will allow new drilling projects to go ahead only in areas where the plans have the backing of communities.

Writing in the Daily Mail last week, Liz Truss confirmed she would end the moratorium on drilling as there is a need to “radically boost our energy supplies”.

Greenpeace UK has said fracking is as likely to provide energy security and help the UK meet net zero as pouring petrol onto a fire will help to put it out.

The environmental organisation’s Policy Director Doug Parr said: “The next Prime Minister must remember the previous decade wasted on this already failed industry and that it was rejected by communities at every turn.

“Even if by some miracle fracking did take off, it would take many years for the industry to extract significant amounts of gas and, even then, it would be owned by the companies that fracked it, not the UK.

“There’s no prospect of UK fracking shifting the international market price, so we’d be buying it from the frackers at international rates meaning it wouldn’t lower energy bills. As for meeting net zero – when has extracting more fossil fuels ever cut carbon emissions?”

Tessa Khan, Director of Uplift, said: “This announcement suggests that Liz Truss has no real answers to the energy price crisis that is going to affect millions of people this winter.

“For starters, she isn’t announcing anything new: the UK already has a policy of ‘maximising’ the amount of oil and gas we get from the North Sea and the government was always planning to issue new licenses this Autumn. Her doubling down on oil and gas is just more rhetoric rather than action.

“What is shocking about this announcement is that it suggests that she is prepared to give people false hope. New North Sea oil and gas will do nothing to solve the crisis we face, which is one of affordability.

“Kwasi Kwarteng, tipped to be the next Chancellor, has publicly conceded that new domestic production will not lower bills. Plus, the geology of the basin means that most of what’s left is oil, which we largely export, and it takes, on average 28 years to go from licensing a field to production, if they produce anything at all. Around 200 licences have been issued to companies since 2014 but barely a handful of these are producing any oil and gas today.”

The Treasury and BEIS have been approached for comment.