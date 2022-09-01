Norway to allocate NOK2bn to help Ukraine with gas supply this winter

The Norwegian Government has announced plans to allocate NOK2 billion (£0.17bn) to help procure natural gas for Ukraine in the coming winter.

It comes as Russia’s war on Ukraine is having a dramatic impact on the nation’s energy security and its economic situation.

The news follows Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre’s visit to Kyiv in July when he announced Norway would increase its support to Ukraine by NOK10 billion (£0.87bn) in 2022 and 2023.

The government believes it is a “matter of urgency” to help Ukraine increase its store of natural gas before the winter to help with the country’s “grave humanitarian situation”.

Norway will provide its support for the gas procurement through the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and is calling on other countries to follow suit.

Mr Støre said: “Ukraine is in urgent need of external support as a result of the war. Ukraine has asked Norway to take a leading role in helping to ensure that it has access to energy. We are now following this up and plan to provide NOK2 billion to enable Ukrainians to purchase natural gas this autumn and winter.

“Norway’s support for the procurement of natural gas will help in many ways, for example to keep Ukraine’s hospitals and schools warm this winter and to make it possible to cook warm meals.”