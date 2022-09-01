OVO boss calls on the government to pay energy rebate in full before Christmas

The £400 energy bill discount should be offered in full to households before Christmas.

This is one of the proposals featured in a ten-point plan revealed today by OVO Energy‘s boss Stephen Fitzpatrick who said the rebate should be paid in full to households over the next three months.

Under the current government plan, the total amount will be split into six different payments with the first due in October.

Mr Fitzpatrick claims “energy bill shocks” could be reduced in the medium-term with a ‘Tariff Deficit Fund’ which would subsidise energy bill increases.

The company said: “The scheme should be progressive just like the tax system. This can best be achieved through limiting the number of subsidised units of energy households receive, as higher-income households typically use more energy.”

Mr Fitzpatrick has also called on the government to abolish standing charges – fuel poverty groups had previously called for the abolition of the standing on energy bills.

He said: “Doing away with standing charges is the simplest way to make energy easy to understand. It will also benefit low income households more than wealthy households, and further reward energy efficiency.”