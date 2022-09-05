BEIS staff strike suspended on day new Prime Minister is announced

The business department won’t now be hit by strikes this week.

Cleaners, security guards, reception workers, post and porterage staff working on a contract at the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy were due to take part in a strike on Monday 5th and Tuesday 6th September.

On Monday, the public will know whether Rishi Sunak or Liz Truss will become Britain’s next Prime Minister.

The Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union said the strike on Monday and Tuesday was suspended after the employer offered “significant concessions”.

The PCS members explained that they would still plan to take action on the 13th and 14th of September over health and safety protocols if an agreement with officials could not be reached.

PCS General Secretary Mark Serwotka said: “While we’re pleased to have made progress in resolving this dispute, it’s far from over.

“We hope we can reach a satisfactory agreement with ISS (the private company which employed the workers) next week, but if not, we won’t hesitate to take further strike action to ensure our members are kept safe at work.”

A BEIS spokesperson told ELN: “We value all our staff, whether directly employed by BEIS or working for our contractors.

“Working with the Government Property Agency, we’re ensuring the contractor and the union continue to speak to one another to resolve the dispute. If industrial action goes ahead, we are confident the vital work of the Department will continue as normal.”