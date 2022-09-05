Could old style carbon paper help the UK deal with the electricity security crisis?

Civil servants could soon use carbon paper to make copies of documents in the event of a blackout this winter.

Duplicating documents through this method instead of using photocopiers could reportedly be one of the emergency measures implemented across governmental departments hit by rolling blackouts.

Although officials say that fears of the lights going out are unfounded, analysts have stressed the possibility of an electricity shortfall for a few days in the depths of winter.

The use of carbon paper is part of a cross-government programme called Yarrow, which was launched last year, to prepare departments in times of crisis, including energy blackouts and nuclear war.

The Financial Times cited an official saying: “The idea is you would have people running up and down Whitehall handing out carbon copies of documents to colleagues at other departments or agencies, to keep people in touch.

“This is all about addressing concerns over how to keep the government communicating with each other in the event of a crisis.”

A government spokesperson told ELN: “This cross-government exercise started in early 2021 and ensures central government is able to effectively respond to a wide range of extreme scenarios, no matter how unlikely they may be.

“The UK’s secure and diverse energy supplies will ensure households, businesses and industry can be confident they can get the electricity and gas they need.”