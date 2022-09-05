Efficiency & Environment, Infrastructure, Top Stories

Ofgem picks up preferred OFTO bidder for ‘world’s largest’ offshore wind farm

Diamond Transmission Partners will own and operate the £1.2bn high voltage transmission connection link serving Hornsea 2

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Monday 5 September 2022
Image: Hornsea One offshore wind farm

The energy regulator has chosen the preferred bidder to own and operate the £1.2 billion high voltage transmission operation link serving the 1.3GW Hornsea 2 offshore wind farm.

The announcement comes just a few hours after the project started operations.

Diamond Transmission Partners, a consortium comprising Mitsubishi Corporation and HICL Infrastructure plc, was selected by Ofgem through the Offshore Transmission Owners (OFTOs) bidding process.

The consortium will own and operate the asset for the next 24 years.

Akshay Kaul, Ofgem Interim Director of Infrastructure and Security of Supply, said: “Connecting offshore wind farms such as Hornsea 2 to Great Britain’s electricity transmission network helps harness the power of North Sea wind to deliver renewable energy supplies to British consumers.

“The competitive OFTO regime helps ensure this is done at the least possible cost to consumers.”

