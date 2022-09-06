Vladimir Putin will fail in energy war, says EU chief

With the energy war in full swing, impacting millions of people across Europe, the President of the European Commission has said that Vladimir Putin will fail.

Russia had previously announced the indefinite shutdown of a major pipeline that transfers gas to European countries.

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said: “Putin is using energy as a weapon by cutting supply and manipulating our energy markets.

“He will fail. Europe will prevail. The European Commission is preparing proposals to help vulnerable households and businesses to cope with high energy prices.”

Last month, Europe signed off a voluntary 15% cut in countries’ gas demand to combat the energy crunch.