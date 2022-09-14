Finance & Markets, Top Stories

‘Don’t Pay campaign attracted 1.5m visitors last month’

The website for the energy bill strike campaign was swamped by hundreds of thousands of visitors in August, analysis shows

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Wednesday 14 September 2022
Image: Don't Pay / Twitter

Visits to an energy bill strike campaign website skyrocketed last month, with an estimated 1.5 people seeing the details of the movement.

A new report by AskGamblers suggests that the number of online visitors to the ‘Don’t Pay’ campaign has exploded to more than six times the amount from July, going from 225,000 visits to 1.5 million.

The organisers of the campaign try to encourage people to boycott energy bills, by refusing to pay from 1st October when the new price cap will come into force.

Last week, the government intervened announcing that energy bills would be capped at £2,500 a year.

As of today, the Don’t Pay website alleges that 188,080 have pledged to strike and cancel their direct debit payments.

A few days ago, Jacopo Torriti, Professor of Energy Economics and Policy at the University of Reading, told ELN the decision to cancel direct debit energy payments was “not a great idea”.

