‘Wealthiest households to benefit more from government’s energy bill plan’

Higher-income households are likely to gain more from the energy bill freeze, which was announced by the government last week.

That’s according to new analysis by the Resolution Foundation which suggests the top fifth of the richest households may gain around £1,300 this winter from the Energy Price Guarantee (EPG) compared to £1,100 for the lowest-income fifth.

The authors of the report have warned that there is very little chance that measures announced by the government, including lifting the moratorium on fracking and new North Sea oil and gas licences will have any impact on energy bills by the time the EPG expires.

The Resolution Foundation estimates that less than £1 in every £12 spent on energy bill support for customers will be recouped directly through the government’s existing windfall tax.

Analysts recommend that policymakers should extend the tax on oil and gas producers and impose such a tax on low carbon generators.

ELN contacted BEIS and the Treasury for comment.