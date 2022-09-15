US invests $178m to advance bioenergy technology

The US has announced $178 million (£154m) for research to advance sustainable bioenergy technology and support the nation’s 2050 net zero goal.

A total of 37 projects will develop new technologies that engineer plants and microbes into bioenergy and improve carbon storage.

The funding will support research into renewable bioenergy and biomaterials production, quantum-enabled bio-imaging and sensing for bioenergy, research to characterise gene function in bioenergy crop plants and understanding the role of microbiomes.

Energy Secretary Jennifer M. Granholm said: “Producing cheaper energy from organic materials — like plants, food, and waste — keeps money in the pockets of energy consumers and prevents carbon pollution from reaching the atmosphere.

“These projects will continue to advance the boundaries of biotechnology and support the emergence of a thriving US bioeconomy that creates good-paying jobs and helps us meet our climate goals.”