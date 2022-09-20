Efficiency & Environment, Top Stories

Liz Truss: Soaring energy prices are a “price worth paying”

The Prime Minister highlighted the role of the ‘energy price guarantee’ scheme as pressure from struggling businesses mount

Big Zero Report 2022

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Wednesday 21 September 2022
Image: Shutterstock

Hours after the end of the period of national mourning, Liz Truss said that high energy bills are a “price worth paying” to boost the UK’s energy security.

Liz Truss told reporters during her trip to the United Nations general assembly in New York: “The point I am making is that it’s a price worth paying for Britain because our long-term security is paramount.”

She added: “But what I don’t want to happen is that to be passed on to billpayers who beyond that energy guarantee that I’ve outlined because I don’t think that’s right.”

The Prime Minister faces a political baptism of fire this week, with a major fiscal event planned for later this week with the announcement of a mini-Budget.

In recent days, businesses have renewed pressure on the government about the details of the business energy bill package.

Small and medium businesses suggest they are still in limbo over the level of support in the medium term.

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast