Liz Truss: Soaring energy prices are a “price worth paying”

Hours after the end of the period of national mourning, Liz Truss said that high energy bills are a “price worth paying” to boost the UK’s energy security.

Liz Truss told reporters during her trip to the United Nations general assembly in New York: “The point I am making is that it’s a price worth paying for Britain because our long-term security is paramount.”

She added: “But what I don’t want to happen is that to be passed on to billpayers who beyond that energy guarantee that I’ve outlined because I don’t think that’s right.”

The Prime Minister faces a political baptism of fire this week, with a major fiscal event planned for later this week with the announcement of a mini-Budget.

In recent days, businesses have renewed pressure on the government about the details of the business energy bill package.

Small and medium businesses suggest they are still in limbo over the level of support in the medium term.