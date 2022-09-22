Truss and Macron agree on UK-France energy cooperation

The British Prime Minister and the French President have agreed to work together to strengthen energy ties between the two countries.

In a bilateral meeting at the United Nations headquarters in New York, Liz Truss and Emmanuel Macron committed to laying out plans to reduce volatility in the energy market and end dependence on Russian energy.

A Downing Street spokesperson said: “As our people face a difficult winter with huge uncertainty of energy supply and the cost of living, the Prime Minister and President Macron underscored the importance of working together to end reliance on Russian energy and strengthen energy security.”

Following the meeting, Liz Truss tweeted: “Putin’s economic blackmail cannot and will not succeed.”

Earlier today, Vladimir Putin ordered the immediate call-up of 300,000 reservists in a partial mobilisation.

He also warned the western countries he was not “bluffing” over nuclear weapons.