Will King Charles attend COP27?

Following his long history of campaigning for green causes, King Charles has reportedly expressed his desire to attend the UN Climate Change Conference in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt.

One year after his speech at COP26 in Glasgow, the King will soon meet the Prime Minister to discuss whether he is able to attend the climate summit which takes place from 6th to 18th November.

The Evening Standard cited a source saying: “The King, as head of state will seek clarification about his possible attendance from the Prime Minister before taking a decision over COP27.”

Last year, during his COP26 opening ceremony speech, King Charles said: “The COVID-19 pandemic has shown us just how devastating a global cross-border threat can be. Climate change and biodiversity loss are no different.”

The Queen was forced not to attend the conference in person following medical advice to rest.

In a video message, she told leaders: “It is the hope of many that the legacy of this summit written in history books yet to be printed will describe you as the leaders who did not pass up the opportunity and that you answered the call of those future generations.”