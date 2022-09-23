Speaker slams Business Secretary for not making energy statement in Commons

The Speaker of the House of Commons has expressed his disappointment over the new Business Secretary’s decision not to appear in front of MPs and answer questions regarding the new government policy on energy bills and fracking.

Yesterday, the government lifted the moratorium on shale gas production in England.

Speaking in the House of Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle said: “I have to say how disappointed I am that the subject of the UQ was extensively set out in the media yesterday before being presented to the House.”

Responding to this practice of Jacob Rees-Mogg, Sir Lindsay said: “I hope the Right Honourable member will be especially aware of ministers duties, which I know he is to explain that important policies are first to be heard in this House.”