Finance & Markets, Top Stories

Fears over gyms’ inability to lift the weight of rising energy bills

More than half of UK gymgoers are worried clubs will be shut due to increased energy costs

Big Zero Report 2022

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Monday 26 September 2022
Image: Shutterstock

New research shows people in the UK are worried that gyms may be forced to close because of increased energy costs.

That’s according to a new survey by gym and health club network Hussle which shows nearly 55% of gymgoers expressed worries that their local workout space may be forced to close due to increased electricity and gas bills.

The polling of around 1,000 recent gym users also suggests those in the West Midlands were most concerned about closures, whereas those in the East of England were least worried about having somewhere to exercise.

Delivering his mini-budget, the Chancellor said businesses would receive support equivalent to the Energy Price Guarantee.

However, the fitness sector fears this is not enough.

Jamie Ward, Hussle Chief Executive Officer, said: “Freezing business energy costs for six-months simply ‘kicks the can down the road’ leaving gym owners none the wiser as to how they will heat their swimming pools and gym floors from early next year.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast