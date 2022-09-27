California to ban new gas heaters by 2030

California will soon become the first US state to ban gas-fueled furnaces and water heaters.

The California Air Resources Board (CARB) has unanimously approved the ban on the sale of all natural gas-fired space heaters and water heating appliances by 2030.

The bold move is in line with EPA regulations limiting ozone in the atmosphere to 70 parts per billion.

The ban means that all new homes and buildings will not feature gas furnaces and heaters.

CARB Chair Liane Randolph said: “We need to take every action we can to deliver on our commitments to protect public health from the adverse impacts of air pollution and this strategy identifies how we can do just that.

“While this strategy will clean the air for all Californians, it will also lead to reduced emissions in the many low income and disadvantaged communities that experience greater levels of persistent air pollution.”