Northumberland Estates given green light for battery storage site

Northumberland Estates has secured planning permission for a battery energy storage system (BESS) site in North Tyneside.

The 3.4-acre site on Venus Park within the Tyne Tunnel Trading Estate has the potential to store 50MW of renewable energy.

It is the company’s first renewables development to be awarded planning permission and supports the government’s 2050 net zero commitment as well as North Tyneside Council’s Climate Emergency Action Plan.

Barry Spall, Northumberland Estates’ Development Planner, said: “Obtaining planning permission for our first renewables scheme is a major achievement. Battery Energy Storage Systems offer a safe and effective way of storing green energy, ensuring a stable supply during peak usage or operating critical systems during a grid outage as well as supporting the UK’s drive towards a renewable-powered future.

“This site could help meet the needs of many thousands of homes and businesses.”