Britons turn to wood burning to tackle soaring energy bills

As energy prices are set to increase tomorrow, households across the UK are choosing to burn wood to save money on their bills.

The Stove Industry Alliance (SIA) has reported a 40% increase in sales wood burning stove sales compared to the same period last year.

The UK trade association says the trend clearly indicates that consumers are taking action to help cushion themselves against spiralling home heating bills.

Data collated from all SIA manufacturing members, which accounts for approximately 75% of total UK stove sales, shows that sales from April to June hit more than 35,000 units.

During the same period last year, an estimated 25,000 were sold.

Commenting on the findings of the report, Andy Hill, Chair of the SIA, said: “With the cost for heating our homes accounting for the biggest chunk of home energy bills this winter, it is little wonder consumers are looking for alternatives to supplement their gas or electric heating.

“Couple that with growing awareness of how stretched the grid is and the increased possibility of more power cuts this winter, the option to use a highly efficient, low carbon and low emissions wood burning stove to heat your main living space makes good sense.”

Last year, campaign group Mums for Lungs suggested in a six-year period British councils issued only 19 penalties for wood smoke despite having more than 19,000 complaints.

The group of parents urged the government to ban wood-burning stoves by 2027.