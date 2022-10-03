Climate activist pours ‘human faeces’ on Captain Sir Tom Moore memorial

A climate activist poured what she claims to be human faeces on a memorial for Captain Sir Tom Moore in protest against the use of private jets.

A video of the stunt was posted online by campaign group End UK Private Jets, which is calling for a ban on private planes to reduce the amount of harmful carbon emissions.

It shows Maddie, 21, a former medical student, wearing a t-shirt that says ‘End UK Private Jets’ and pouring the human waste on the late British army officer’s memorial, who was said to have been arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage.

BREAKING: End UK Private Jets supporter pours human faceas on Captain Tom memorial. Maddie, 21, former medical student said: “Every time a private jet takes off, it pours a bucket of shit and blood on everything Captain Tom stood for”#endukprivatejetshttps://t.co/zTzVJ2gu8H pic.twitter.com/4qjpKiyO9n — End UK Private Jets (@EndUKPrivateJet) September 30, 2022

She said: “People are going to say that he’s a hero, people are going to say that this is profoundly, obscenely disrespectful to his life and to the NHS he stood up for and I agree.

“I was studying to become a doctor because I believe in taking care of people. If we believe that the NHS is important, if we believe in taking care of each other, if we believe that NHS workers are doing essential work, why are we forcing our healthcare system into collapse, why are we forcing our civilisation into collapse, why is basically no one taking this genocide of all humanity seriously?

Maddie, 21, explaining why she poured human shit on this @captaintommoore memorial. Find out what to do about climate genocide by coming to a LIVE zoom talk this Sunday at 7:30pm or watch a 70 minute video. Both are available at https://t.co/zTzVJ2fWj9#endukprivatejets pic.twitter.com/A8SgQ7rPmY — End UK Private Jets (@EndUKPrivateJet) September 30, 2022

“All of this is true and the government won’t end UK private jets, every time one takes off, it pours a bucket of sh** and blood on to everything that Captain Tom stood for.”