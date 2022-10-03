Efficiency & Environment, Top Stories

Climate activist pours ‘human faeces’ on Captain Sir Tom Moore memorial

A video of the stunt was posted online by campaign group End UK Private Jets, which is calling for a ban on private planes to reduce the amount of harmful carbon emissions

Big Zero Report 2022

Priyanka Shrestha
More Articles
Monday 3 October 2022
Image: End UK Private Jets

A climate activist poured what she claims to be human faeces on a memorial for Captain Sir Tom Moore in protest against the use of private jets.

A video of the stunt was posted online by campaign group End UK Private Jets, which is calling for a ban on private planes to reduce the amount of harmful carbon emissions.

It shows Maddie, 21, a former medical student, wearing a t-shirt that says ‘End UK Private Jets’ and pouring the human waste on the late British army officer’s memorial, who was said to have been arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage.

She said: “People are going to say that he’s a hero, people are going to say that this is profoundly, obscenely disrespectful to his life and to the NHS he stood up for and I agree.

“I was studying to become a doctor because I believe in taking care of people. If we believe that the NHS is important, if we believe in taking care of each other, if we believe that NHS workers are doing essential work, why are we forcing our healthcare system into collapse, why are we forcing our civilisation into collapse, why is basically no one taking this genocide of all humanity seriously?

“All of this is true and the government won’t end UK private jets, every time one takes off, it pours a bucket of sh** and blood on to everything that Captain Tom stood for.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast