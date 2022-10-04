Efficiency & Environment

Celebs launch GM’s electric Hummer

Big Sean heads up the company’s campaign to give its super truck a green makeover

Big Zero Report 2022

Kiran Bose
More Articles
Tuesday 4 October 2022
Image: General Motors

General Motors (GM) has launched an electric version of its infamous Hummer, which many high-profile celebrities are promoting as a ‘humdinger.’

The US automaker has enlisted multi-platinum rapper Big Sean as the face of its green campaign, with boxer Ryan Garcia and actor Angus Cloud also part of its ‘Malibu Series.’

This series will see the electric Hummer presented in a set of five films – promoting GM’s decision to quash emissions in its super truck.

The electric truck will be put to the test in all five films, aiming to demonstrate to the American public that electric can rival petrol and diesel for performance, whilst protecting the environment.

GM has set an aim to become net zero by 2040, with electric models of all its vehicles a key part of this plan.

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast