UK ‘could produce 20,000 modular homes a year with 55% cut in energy use’

The government has been urged to fast-track the planning route for modular homes

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Tuesday 4 October 2022
Image: Shutterstock

Britain has the capability to accelerate the construction of greener houses with lower energy bills, UK manufacturers have said.

According to a new report by Make UK, manufacturers could deliver more than 20,000 new modular buildings every year, if ministers backed modular housing with more funding.

It is estimated that a modular home can deliver a saving of 55% on energy consumption compared to the average UK home and cost 32% less to heat than a traditional new build.

This translates to savings of up to £800 for a family home with three bedrooms. Make UK has suggested.

The organisation for manufacturing, engineering and technology businesses has called on the government to speed up planning processes for modular homes and dedicate 20% of its affordable housing programme to using this housing type.

